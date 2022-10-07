The National Highway Safety Administration has awarded its public education to Stratacomm following a competitive re-compete process.

Covering PR, marketing, events, social media and advertising, and media buying, the business is worth up to $330M over the next five years.

The consumer education effort will deal with a range of issues such including impaired and distracted driving, seat belts use, child safety, speeding, and heatstroke awareness.

Stratacomm’s subcontractors on the work are Culture One (multicultural marketing), Tombras (creative), Heart + Mind Strategies (research), and Meraki Communications Group (social content).

DC-based Stratacomm is an independent firm. Its leadership in 2014 bought back majority ownership of the firm from FleishmanHillard.