Avenue Z launches its Public Affairs Group, which is designed to shape client outcomes in public and private advocacy, shareholder activism and ESG, philanthropy and civil society, and regulatory environments. The new offering leverages a blend of communications, media, creative and technology to help clients achieve consensus and desired outcomes. It is tailored to serve a diverse range of clients, including high-profile public figures, trade and industry groups, charities and philanthropies, as well as both private and public sector organizations. “Making a quantifiable impact in public affairs, akin to brand marketing or reputation management, requires both human and technology-informed approaches,” said Avenue Z founder and CEO Jeffrey Herzog. “Our strength lies in blending storytelling, media, and data to create influential connections across channels."

Clarity forms the global crisis council, a team comprised of Clarity executives working alongside a panel of external experts. The council is led by the Clarity senior crisis and reputation specialists Robyn Sefiani and Nicholas Owens in Sydney, Michael Gonzalez in London, Kristen Ingraham in New York, and Jason Wakeford in Los Angeles. The move follows Clarity’s 2023 acquisition of Australian crisis and reputation management agency Sefiani. Clarity’s crisis and reputation management offering is also augmented by its working relationships with global online crisis reputation management and digital communications risk specialist Digitalis; and global crisis simulation company Polpeo. “As many of the clients and brands seeking our crisis and reputation management counsel are global, it is reassuring for them to know we have a seamless team of communication, digital, intelligence and analytics specialists around the world to deliver a holistic, follow-the-sun service,” said Sefiani.

RAD Intel, an AI-powered audience insights platform, introduces state-by-state functionality to provide brands and agencies with detailed data and insights on influencers, allowing for more precisely targeted and effective marketing campaigns. The new service incorporates a proprietary large language model to examine social platforms including Reddit, TikTok and Instagram to reveal audience insights and influencer trends in real-time. "With our proprietary LLM and AI-driven platform, marketers can now tap into live conversations across social platforms and adjust messaging on the fly to match regional trends,” said RAD Intel co-founder and CEO Jeremy Barrett.