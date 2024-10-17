Turner, PR agency of record for New Orleans Marriott and Sheraton New Orleans Hotel, is engaged to work on two holiday promotions for the properties, both of which run from Nov. 27 to Dec. 27. Turner’s efforts for the clients include media relations, press visits and press material copywriting. For the New Orleans Marriott, Turner will work on the property’s Holly Jolly Hideaway package, which includes a daily food & beverage credit, and exclusive access to the Hotel’s concerige. The agency is also promoting The Sheraton New Orleans Hotel’s Winter Wonderland Escape, which offers access to the hotel’s 42nd floor executive lounge and to special events highlighting season offerings and activities.

Marino works with the Italian Trade Agency on an effort to educate US consumers about Italian cheeses, foods, and wines/spirits. The scope of work on the effort includes influencer marketing, social media engagement and advertising. The Italian Trade Agency is the governmental agency that supports the business development of our companies abroad and promotes the attraction of foreign investment in Italy. The focus of the campaign is to emphasize the authentic heritage of Italian products while positioning them within trendy, mainstream American contexts.

Inspire Agency, a PR, branding, content and communications agency working with healthcare, life science and medtech clients, adds virtual care company VirtuAlly to its healthcare roster. Founded in 2021, VirtuAlly provides full-service telesitting and virtual nursing to hospitals and healthcare facilities across the country. The company says its continuous virtual patient monitoring system reduces patient falls and incidents of patient-assisted device removal, such as IVs and catheters. "Not only does Inspire Agency understand the market we serve, their team also shares and reflects similar values that we embrace and live out,” said VirtuAlly CEO Joe Wechsler.