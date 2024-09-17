April White

More than two U.S. newspapers disappear every week, according to the 2023 annual report from Northwestern’s Medill School of Journalism, Media, Integrated Marketing Communications. By the end of 2025, America will have lost one-third of its newspapers, according to the Medill Local News Initiative.

About seven percent of the nation’s counties are already without any local newspaper, and more than half have no, or very limited, access to reliable news. The majority of these communities are unlikely to get any replacement either, leaving one-fifth of the country with extremely limited access to the news and information they need to keep grassroots democracy alive and make important decisions. Research shows a lack of reliable local news also leads to a decrease in voter participation and media trust, and an increase in corruption, misinformation and political polarization.

Meanwhile, surviving local newspapers have dramatically cut their staff and circulation due to financial pressures, further reducing their ability to fill the gaps of these news deserts. Last year was one of the worst for media industry layoffs—up 467 percent from the previous year, according to the 2023 Challenger Report.

As a result, how Americans get their local news has shifted dramatically, according to a recent Pew Research Center report. The majority now receive it from friends, family and neighbors (73 percent), local television stations (64 percent), or online forums such as Facebook groups or Nextdoor (52 percent); and more get their news from local government agencies (35 percent) than newspapers (33 percent).

Many Nonprofits Are Attempting to Reverse the Tide, to Save Local Media

Several philanthropic organizations, foundations and high-net-worth individuals are fighting news deserts by funding local outlets. Press Forward plans to invest over $500 million in the local news industry, to help serve economically disadvantaged areas and historically underserved communities. The Knight Foundation also made a commitment to spend $300 million over five years to support local news.

In addition, a number of local organizations are working hard to revolutionize journalism at the local level. Outlier Media in Detroit offers an innovative TXT OUTLIER service for Detroiters to text reporters their questions directly and receive updates.

How Publicists Can Help Save Local News by Showing Clients its Strategic Relevace

What can publicists do to help curb and reverse this alarming trend?

Pitching local outlets story ideas that serve their communities’ needs for actionable information and insights is one thing. But that’s easier said than done, when publicists’ ultimate responsibility is to serve clients’ needs.

So, the real question is: How do PR professionals convince clients to prioritize local media coverage?

Here are four ways to encourage clients to consider local outlets in both their media relations and sponsorship strategies.

• Educate clients on why national hits aren’t always the most impactful.

Reaching a client’s target audience doesn’t always mean landing a glamorous placement in a national media outlet. Local outlets can pack an even bigger punch, when it comes to building brand loyalty and inspiring key audiences to take action.



By breaking down the target audience into subgroups and regions, even national brands can benefit from local media coverage in key regions. This is especially true since Americans hold local news in higher regard than national news, according to a new poll from Gallup and the Knight Foundation.



Local media coverage can also build stronger connections in strategic communities and drive local engagement—especially since it demonstrates the brand’s relevance, dedication and involvement at the grassroots level.

• Share how local stories are often syndicated, if they present a national angle.

Local news stories that appeal to a national audience are often syndicated by bigger outlets. Many newspapers also share content within ownership groups. For example, Gannett publishes hundreds of local media outlets, in addition to USA Today, which often syndicates local stories.

In addition, local reporters sometimes pitch their stories to national outlets like NPR or nationally syndicated TV shows—and some local journalists also freelance for national outlets.

• Explain why any hometown hero is more celebrated on the national stage.

Every brand’s local community wants to celebrate its success, and hometown hero stories are the heart of local news. Whether the company was founded in that town, its founder was born and raised there, or they’re giving back to the local community, these kinds of feel-good stories also pull at the heartstrings of national reporters.

Securing placements in local papers or business journals can also be invaluable, since they can lay the groundwork for more national opportunities. They make brands and executives more visible online, which is critical since reporters Google any company or executive before deciding whether to write about them. And, when an executive or company has been featured in regional media but not covered by national outlets yet, national reporters think they’ve discovered an “up-and-coming,” hidden gem their competitors haven’t, making them want to be the first to cover it.

• Remind them of the value of community sponsorships—especially in partnership with local media outlets.

Local sponsorships, especially in partnership with a regional media outlet, provide strategic opportunities for clients to enhance their brand recognition, image and loyalty. Companies that sponsor local events are viewed as more socially responsible, which creates brand advocates out of those who prefer to support businesses that give back to their local communities.

Brands should also consider partnering with local media outlets to sponsor community events that align with their values and target audiences. This is a great way for companies to generate additional revenue for local media outlets, as well as gain a built-in promotional partner. Many sponsorship packages include social media promotion, on-air mentions, event coverage, and online features, ensuring a mutually beneficial partnership, where the brand gets exposure and the media outlet gets a much-needed revenue boost.

The future of journalism in America is inextricably connected to the future of public relations. By continuing to support the vitality and relevance of media outlets nationwide, publicists can ultimately ensure the public relations industry remains vibrant—and that clients retain their ability to build brand credibility through the unparalleled power of earned media.

April White is CEO & founder of Trust Relations.