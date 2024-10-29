Marzena Rembowski

Marzena Rembowski, who exited Netflix as senior director of global public policy after a six-year run, has joined DGA Group as a partner in its Singapore office.

At Netflix, she handled strategic campaigns and fostered engagement across the APAC region.

Earlier, she was managing director at FTI Consulting’s strategic communications unit in Brussels.

As head of its technology, media, telecom PA practice, Rembowski dealt with e-commerce, copyright, cybersecurity and digitalization issues. She also served as an advisor to a British member of the European Parliament.

DGA also has added Snehal Patel, a venture capitalist who has advised, invested in and operated businesses thorough the APAC region, as a senior advisor.

He co-founded MyDoc, Southeast Asia’s first regional insurance-focused telemedicine platform; and launched and led the healthcare team at Clermont Group investment fund.

DGA, through its Albright Stonebridge Group partner, has operated in the APAC region for more than 20 years.