The Institute for Public Relations launches IPR NEXT, a membership community for leaders who have less than 10 years of experience. The community is designed to empower those leaders with research-driven training and development opportunities, mentorship and peer connection opportunities to foster their career growth and success. It includes a newsletter, certificate program and leadership development sessons, online learning resouces, virtual communities, and an on-demand IPR research bootcamp. In addition, it offers participants the opportunity to interface with senior-level leaders from the IPR Board of Trustees, who will share their insights.

Adam Ritchie Brand Direction introduces Mission Control, a staff training and program development session which raises teams' idea creation capabilities and helps them assemble breakthrough campaigns. The program consists of a series of teachable moves, each of which corresponds with a letter of the alphabet and contains several variations. Every variation is supported with a real-world example where the move was deployed effectively. "Mission Control is designed to open eyes and develop talent. If a good idea can come from anywhere, this inspires team members at all levels and helps them come up with the big idea that makes all the difference," said Ritchie.

Onspire Health Marketing, a tech-enabled marketing firm for medical practices, hospitals, and other healthcare organizations, forms a partnership with health technology provider Freshpaint. Freshpaint works to helps bridge the gap between patient privacy and digital marketing by ensuring sensitive data is never shared with tools that could violate privacy laws. Through the partnership, Onspire Health Marketing and its family of companies will incorporate Freshpaint’s services to help develop privacy-first marketing for healthcare clients who advertise on third-party platforms like Google and Meta. “We understand the crucial need for privacy protections that adhere to the latest regulations,” said Onspire Health Marketing CEO Brock Fay. “Our partnership with Freshpaint allows us to provide our clients with cutting-edge security solutions that protect sensitive information and support high-performance marketing strategies.”