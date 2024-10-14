Ballard Partners has agreed to advise and assist members of Sudan’s DC embassy as they communicate with US government officials, decision-makers and NGOs.

It will work to enhance overall US-Sudan bilateral relations, develop trade, attract investment and counsel the client on business opportunities.

Sudan, which has about 50M people, has been ravaged by “arguably the world’s most brutal civil war,” according to the Financial Times.

More than 150K people have been killed since fierce fighting between the Sudan Armed Forces and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces broke out last year. Seventy to eighty percent of the country’s healthcare facilities are not operating at full capacity.

There’s no sign of a victor or peace deal on the horizon, reported the FT.

Ballard’s six-month contract is worth $50K a month. The agreement says “the entire [amount] for the initial term ($300K) shall by payable in full, up front.”

President Brian Ballard heads his firm’s three-member Sudan team.