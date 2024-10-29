Courtney Geduldig

The Public Affairs Council elected National Grid chief corporate affairs officer Courtney Geduldig as 2024-25 board chair at its fall board meeting. Prior to joining National Grid, her positions included chief public & government officer at S&P Global, deputy assistant secretary for domestic policy in legislative affairs at the US Treasury Department and chief financial counsel to former Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN). Geduldig will work closely with Nneka Chizor, who becomes the organization’s next president in January, to ensure a smooth transition for staff and members and to build on the Council’s strategic vision and priorities. “Courtney’s extensive management experience and expertise in public affairs in the U.S. and internationally will help the Council as it expands its programs and services,” said Public Affairs Council President Doug Pinkham. “She is a tested leader that can help the Council grow during this pivotal time.”

Bryan Bashur

Narrative Strategies brings on Bryan Bashur as director. Bashur joins the agency from Americans for Tax Reform, where he most recently served as director of financial policy. He was previously a legislative aide to Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX). “As clients prepare for 2025, Bryan’s years of experience on the front lines of the country’s most significant financial services and tax policy fights will prove invaluable in navigating an increasingly complex legislative and regulatory landscape,” said Narrative CEO and founding partner Ken Spain.

Ron Storhaug

Cornerstone Government Affairs adds Ron Storhaug, former deputy assistant secretary for tax and budget at the US Treasury Department’s office of legislative affairs, to its federal government relations team, effective Dec. 1. Before his job at the US Treasury Department, Storhaug served as director of tax and economic policy for the office of senior Senate Finance Committee member Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD). He was previously senior economic policy advisor for Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) and an enterprise risk consultant at Deloitte. At Cornerstone, Storhaug will join the firm’s tax practice, as well as working to strengthen its work in trade, financial services, banking and small business.“He will add immediate value to our existing clients and help us expand our growing tax, trade and financial services capabilities in 2025 and beyond,” said Cornerstone CEO Geoff Gonella.