Samantha Fernandez

Trident DMG brings on Samantha Fernandez as a director. Fernandez joins the firm from Pinkston, where she served as a senior account manager, developing and implementing media strategies for clients that targeted local broadcast, national print and top-tier outlets. She also provided media training for spokespeople. Before that, she was at kglobal (acquired by ROGERCO), where she played a pivotal role in researching, planning, and executing media strategies for key clients across various sectors. At Trident DMG, Fernandez will provide high-level media strategy, communications planning, and expert guidance to clients across a range of industries, as well as providing leadership for media relations efforts.

Jay Kibe

Chobani appoints Jai Kibe as CMO, effective Nov. 4. Kibe was most recently an executive partner at management consulting company Gartner. Before that, he served as SVP and CMO for the global consumer brands business at SC Johnson. He has also been VP, marketing for North America at The Coca-Cola Company. At Chobani, Kibe will lead the marketing and creative teams for the Chobani and La Colombe brands. His focus will be on expanding growth-segments, driving marketing innovations, developing next generation analytics and consumer insights capabilities, enhancing digital-first consumer and customer engagement, and creating dynamic activations and partnerships. "Jai is known for inspiring creativity, energizing brands, and bringing a disciplined, metrics-based approach to strategy," said Chobani president and COO Kevin Burns.

Heidi Barfels

Visit Florida Keys hires Heidi Barfels as VP of marketing. Barfels was most recently CMO of Visit Estes Park in Colorado. In addition to running her own firm, she has served as senior manager, marketing & communications at Visit Lauderdale, public relations manager at Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, and an account executive at Lou Hammond Group. Barfels will oversee the island chain’s tourism marketing and communications strategy for advertising, branding, public relations, social media, website and content marketing. “Heidi is a proven go-getter in the tourism industry and is the kind of innovative leader we need on the team,” said Visit Florida Keys president and CEO Kara Franker.