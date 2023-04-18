Rachel Whetstone

Netflix chief communications officer Rachel Whetstone and VP-global public policy Dean Garfield are leaving the streaming company.

Co-CEO Ted Sarandos plans to consolidate Whetstone and Garfield’s duties with a chief global affairs officer, according to Reuters.

Whetstone, who is British, has more than 20 years of experience working in the US tech sectors.

She joined Netflix in 2018 from Facebook, where she was VP-communications.

Earlier, she held the senior VP-communications & public policy posts at Uber and Google.

Whetstone is reportedly not interested in taking the new position at Netflix.

Garfield joined Netflix five years ago from the Information Technology Industry Council, where he was president/CEO.

He also was executive VP & chief strategic officer at the Motion Picture Association of America, and VP-legal affairs at the Recording Industry of America.