Aleisia Gibson Wright

GW Health PR is launched by imre and Lippe Taylor/twelvenote vet Aleisia Gibson Wright. The agency offers a full suite of strategic communications and community engagement services designed to help clients navigate the complexities of health and pharmaceutical messaging within the Black community. Wright has also served as an EVP at Havas Health & You and an SVP at MSL GROUP. The agency’s signature offering, the Black Health Insiders Network, is a national community of Black individuals from diverse socioeconomic backgrounds who collaborate with GW Health PR to test, refine, and validate messaging, creative, media approaches and activations for the Black community. “Our goal is to help healthcare marketers get it right with the Black community with authenticity and relevance,” said Wright. “The only way to do that is to have the right people interrogating and co-creating the work.”

SamsonPR, a tech-focused agency based in San Francisco, launches a dedicated social media practice. The new practice aims to help companies develop a social media strategy on LinkedIn and other key platforms, while also providing a program to build thought leadership for top executives. Services offered include strategy development, content creation and performance analysis. “Our new practice not only helps our clients build a strong social presence but also develops the individual voices of their executives, enhancing their visibility and influence in a way that reinforces corporate values and elevates industry standing, ultimately driving growth,” said SamsonPR founder and CEO David Samson.

5WPR adds a specialty group to its health and wellness practice that will support weight loss brands focusing on GLP-1 offerings. The launch of this group comes with the emergence of brands offering injectable medication or products claiming to boost natural GLP-1 production. Services provided by the practice will include thought leadership, influencer programming, event management, and SEO and online presence. Other clients on 5W’s roster include GNC; Newport Academy, a rehabilitation center for teens and young adults struggling with mental health and substance use issues; and Allergy & Asthma Network.