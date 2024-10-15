Kekst CNC handles Franchise Group as the Delaware (Ohio) franchising platform files for Chapter 11 in a bid to reduce debt and enhance liquidity.

The company’s portfolio includes Vitamin Shoppe (700+ stores), American Freight (365 furniture/appliances/mattresses outlets), Buddy’s Home Furnishings (320 rent-to-own outlets), Pet Supplies Plus (620 units) and Wag N Wash (15 pet grooming sites).

The reorganization plan calls for the wind down of American Freight, which has struggled due to the sustained inflation and macroeconomic challenges facing the durable goods sector.

Franchise Group CEO Andrew Laurence said his company’s remaining brands have demonstrated value propositions and provide great products and services to customers.

Kekst CNC has Jeremy Fielding, Sherri Toub and Ross Lovern representing Franchise Group.

Publicis Groupe owns Kekst CNC.