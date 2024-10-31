Dustin Sveum

Dustin Sveum, who was most recently an EVP at Small Girls PR, has joined Berk Communications as its first managing director and chief client officer.

Before joining Small Girls in 2021, Sveum was SVP, brand business and strategy director at Marina Maher Communications. He has also served as a VP at Ketchum and Devries Global. Brands he has worked with include Tide (P&G Fabric Care), Jack in the Box, Rover, Snapchat and Heineken.

At Berk, Sveum will be responsible for all aspects of the firm's operations, including growth, human capital, technology innovation, marketing, client service and new business.

"Dustin has proven himself as a catalyst for creative solutions and someone who is highly attuned to cultural trends, delivering outcomes that have true impact," said MikeWorldWide founder and CEO and Berk Communications chair Michael Kempner. "His leadership will be invaluable in creating new client service models, integration of AI and technology into all aspects of our operations and driving deeper consumer and corporate insights into our existing and future client programs."