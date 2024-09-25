Jeff Hancock

Jeff Hancock, an AI expert and Stanford University professor of communications, has signed on as senior advisor to the digital & insights unit practice within FTI Consulting’s PR group.

He’s the founding director of Stanford’s Social Media Lab, and a leading AI researcher on how people build trust, or undermine it, with technology.

His work has been published in more than 100 journal articles and conference proceedings, and supported by funding from the Pentagon and National Science Foundation.

For FTI, Hancock will help clients develop and enhance AI-based methodologies, reputation analytics, and capabilities regarding the identification and response to misinformation and disinformation.

Hancock’s “expertise and thought leadership will turbo-boost our AI offerings and advisory capabilities around bringing data and insights together to solve our clients’ most critical problems,” said Ant Moore, global co-leader of the digital & insights unit.