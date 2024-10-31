Annalise Coady

GCI Health hires former Real Chemistry group president Annalise Coady as president, UK market lead and EMEA head of growth. Coady was most recently a partner at PxC Consulting, a patient experience start-up. She has also served as head of health marketing communications at MHP Group and managing director MENA at Fleishman Hillard. In her new role, Coady will helm the agency’s UK business and partner with president EMEA Kath Harrison, and the agency’s leadership team to drive new opportunities, broadening the agency’s client base in the UK, Germany and the Middle East, as well as its public affairs hub in Brussels. The agency has also appointed Dan Bunce as EMEA head of business development. “Annalise’s and Dan’s experience make them the perfect people to lead our talented team into the future and drive breakthrough communications strategies for our clients,” said GCI Group global CEO Kristin Cahill.

Samantha Maltin

ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, names Samantha Maltin as chief marketing and brand officer. Maltin joins ALSAC from Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit behind Sesame Street, where she was EVP, chief marketing and brand officer. She has also held executive marketing posts at A+E Networks, Nickelodeon and Viacom. In her new role, Maltin will lead marketing, brand and communications functions, developing and executing strategies to deepen the impact of St. Jude. ALSAC has also brought on Whole Foods VP and head of data science, analytics, AI/ML Ankur Jain as its first chief data and analytics officer. “Samantha and Ankur will help propel the continued growth of St. Jude and its impact on families across the globe by leading cutting-edge strategies to continue meeting our generous supporters where they are in a rapidly changing world,” said ALSAC president and CEO Richard C. Shadyac Jr.

Charlotte Gilmour

Yulu Impact Communications, a woman-owned firm that works with clients focused on environmental and social impact, appoints Charlotte Gilmour as its managing director, environmental impact. Since founding Yulu’s environmental practice in 2017, Gilmour has scaled the firm’s climate communications expertise, alongside building a team of dedicated climate communications practitioners. Before coming to Yulu, she served as VP at Peak Communications. Earlier in her career she worked at GolinHarris (now Golin). In her new post, she will continue to work towards the adoption of climate communications as a tool to address the climate crisis.