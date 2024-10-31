Susanne Arndt

FTI Consulting hires Susanne Arndt as a senior managing director within its strategic communications segment. Arndt joins FTI Consulting from H/Advisors Deekeling & Arndt, where she was a managing partner in its Düsseldorf office. She was previously a managing director at communications agency A&B One. In her new post, Arndt will support the expansion of the firm’s communications and change offering within its people & transformation practice for clients undertaking strategic and pivotal change. “Susanne brings deep expertise in driving change, having led numerous company-wide transformation projects. As a leader in this field, she knows how to empower managers and engage employees throughout the process,” said FTI Consulting head of strategic communications Germany, Victoria Strachwitz.

Sean Perkins

National Association of Broadcasters names Sean Perkins as CMO and SVP of global connections and events. Perkins joins NAB from the Consumer Technology Association, where he was VP, marketing, directing the marketing and advertising efforts for the yearly CES trade show in Las Vegas. At NAB, Perkins is tasked with heading up marketing efforts for NAB Show and NAB Show New York, as well as driving strategies aimed at increasing engagement and visibility for NAB’s events. “Sean’s extensive experience in marketing and his proven success in driving growth and visibility will be a tremendous asset to our team. His expertise in event marketing and digital transformation will help us elevate NAB Show and other key initiatives,” said NAB managing director and executive vice president, GCE, Karen Chupka.

Grant Williams

Bojangles, a Charlotte, NC-based chain with more than 800 locations, names Grant Williams as VP of digital and omnichannel marketing. Williams was most recently director of international digital retail and delivery at Inspire Brands, which includes such brands as Arby’s, Baskin-Robbins, Buffalo Wild Wings, Dunkin,' and Jimmy John’s. He has also held senior brand and marketing positions at Starbucks, Tommy Hilfiger and Philips. In his new position, Williams will be tasked with leading the company's digital efforts, focusing on enhancing customer engagement and driving marketing strategies across all platforms. "Grant joins the Bojangles family at the perfect time, as our brand is laser-focused on streamlining an enhanced digital customer experience," said Bojangles CMO Tom Boland.