FleishmanHillard picked up an assignment to deliver the US media pitch for the “Gateway Gulf 2024” investment conference for the Bahrain Economic Development Board.

That PR effort, which began Oct. 18 and runs through Dec. 15, is worth $60K for the Omnicom unit.

Bahrain cinched 32 deals worth more than $12B at Gateway Gulf, which ran Nov. 3-4.

Among highlights: JPMorganChase plans to hire software engineers and other technologists in Bahrain to serve its global payments business.

BEDB CEO H.E. Noor bint Ali Alkhulaif called the JPMorganChase deal a “milestone that marks a strong endorsement of the trust international investors place in Bahrain’s first-rate offerings and future-ready workforce.”

FH’s work includes outreach to journalists, sharing of press releases/backgrounders, and organization of a press trip to the summit.

Seniors VPs Sheila Rose and Colin Hart, along with account supervisor Amanda Jada, handle Gateway.