The Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank is looking for a firm to evaluate and bolster its marketing, communications and PR activities to improve outreach to various stakeholder groups.
RI Infrastructure Bank Wants to Improve its PR
Tue., Nov. 5, 2024
By Kevin McCauley
Category: RFPs, RFIs and RFQs
