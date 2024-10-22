Nathan Rich

Elevance Health, the big Indianapolis-based healthcare insurer formerly known as Anthem, has hired Nathan Rich as VP-investor relations, effective Nov. 11.

He succeeds Stephen Tanal, who is now CFO for Elevance’s government health benefits unit.

Rich joins Elevance from Goldman Sachs, where he served as a VP in its global investment research operation during a 12-year run.

He also spent seven years as a sell-side research analyst at Citibank, and was a financial planning analyst at Ameriprise Financial Services for two years.

At Elevance, Rich reports to Mark Kaye, EVP & CFO. He cited Rich's extensive experience in the managed care, healthcare services and consumer sector.

“His diverse expertise, coupled with his analytical acumen will be instrumental in driving our strategy forward as we continue to evolve as a lifetime trusted health partner,” said Kaye.

Elevance chalked up a 5.3 percent hike in Q3 revenues to $44.7B. Net income slid 22.5 percent to $1B due to “unprecedented challenges in the Medicaid business,” according to CEO Gail Boudreaux.