The consumer electronics industry is booming and with it comes fierce competition at major trade shows like CES. With thousands of brands all vying for attention, exhibitors face the same challenge: How do you cut through the noise and leave a lasting impression?

In today’s crowded landscape, it’s not enough to rely on traditional PR tactics. To truly stand out, you need a fresh approach that not only captures media attention but also creates memorable experiences for attendees. Here’s how you can evolve your PR strategy to make the most of your next trade show.

Start strong: craft a compelling pre-show story

Standing out at a trade show begins long before the event. It’s all about building excitement before the show doors open. You need a story that makes people sit up and take notice. Whether it’s a groundbreaking product launch, an exclusive partnership or a game-changing innovation, your story should be timely, relevant and, most importantly, it has to be newsworthy.

Without a fresh angle or exclusive updates to offer, your company risks getting lost in the sea of exhibitors. So, what makes your brand a “must-see” at the show? Perhaps you’re teasing a new product feature or announcing a collaboration that’s never been seen before. These types of exclusive updates create a buzz that draws media attention even before the event kicks off.

Additionally, building relationships with journalists ahead of time is crucial. Offering limited product demos or early access to select media can help you get the ball rolling, setting you up for stronger media coverage once the show begins. Pre-show storytelling is not just about announcing your participation—it’s about making your presence impossible to ignore.

Let AI be your secret weapon

AI tools have become game-changers for PR teams, streamlining every aspect of trade show preparation. Platforms like Cision and Muckrack allow you to zero in on the journalists most likely to cover your story. By analyzing their past articles and coverage history, you can craft more personalized pitches, increasing the chances of media pickup.

AI also takes the headache out of content creation. Tools like ChatGPT can assist in the drafting of press releases, social posts and other materials quickly, leaving your team free to focus on high-level strategy. These tools don’t just help generate content—they ensure that it’s polished, optimized and tailored to different platforms, maximizing reach and engagement.

On top of content creation, predictive analytics powered by AI can forecast trends and suggest messaging adjustments based on the topics gaining traction in the lead-up to the show. This data-driven insight helps align your narrative with what’s likely to resonate with media and attendees.

Moreover, AI-enhanced social listening tools allow you to track real-time conversations about your brand and industry. This can provide invaluable insight into attendee sentiment, helping you adjust your strategy on the fly to meet evolving expectations.

Balance paid and earned media opportunities

A well-rounded PR strategy blends both paid and earned media to amplify your brand’s visibility. Many trade shows offer paid options such as sponsorships, on-site ads, or visibility packages that help put your brand front and center. For example, sponsoring lounges, lanyards, Wi-Fi passwords, charging stations or interactive booths in high-traffic areas ensures your brand gets in front of the right people.

Paid media, however, is only part of the equation. You can also leverage earned media opportunities by participating in press tours, media briefings and exclusive interviews. Building relationships through one-on-one interactions with journalists or influencers at your booth can lead to organic, authentic coverage that resonates long after the event ends.

Another effective tactic is to prepare and distribute press kits digitally via QR codes at your booth. This not only simplifies the process for attending media but also ensures that your materials are easily shareable, extending your reach beyond the physical show floor.

Design a booth that’s a PR magnet

Your booth isn’t just a display—it’s an opportunity to create buzz. To grab attention, make sure your booth reflects your brand’s identity in a bold and interactive way. Whether it’s live product demos, hands-on experiences, or AR/VR technologies, these elements turn passive visitors into engaged participants.

Consider adding photo-worthy moments like branded photo walls or eye-catching product displays. By doing this, you’ll encourage attendees to snap photos and share them online, giving your brand more exposure. Creating a space where media and influencers can capture content effortlessly will only increase your visibility on social media.

Bring influencers and thought leaders into the mix

Influencers and thought leaders can take your brand’s story and extend its reach to an entirely new audience, and in a crazy turn of events, some tech influencers may yield more power than traditional journalists. Inviting key influencers to your booth for demos or interviews gives them a reason to share your brand’s message with their followers. Offering them early access to product launches or behind-the-scenes content can deepen their connection to your brand, increasing the chances they’ll help spread the word.

Paid influencer integrations are another effective way to ensure your message reaches a larger, highly engaged audience. Collaborating on sponsored content or exclusive product unveilings allows you to guide the narrative while leveraging the influencer’s credibility and reach. These paid partnerships ensure your brand remains top-of-mind across multiple platforms, amplifying your presence during and after the event.

Beyond influencers, collaborating with industry thought leaders who speak to larger trends can position your brand within broader conversations, making your PR strategy even more powerful.

Amplify your message in real-time

During the show, remember the power of social media to amplify your presence. Live posting, Instagram stories and LinkedIn updates can give your followers a behind-the-scenes look at what’s happening in real time. Use branded hashtags and encourage attendees to share their experiences at your booth.

Partnering with media outlets for live coverage can further increase your reach. Also, having a dedicated social media team monitoring event hashtags and engaging with attendees reactively keeps your brand front and center, helping you stand out as relevant and approachable.

Standing out in today’s trade show environment is more challenging now than it’s ever been. By crafting a compelling pre-show narrative, leveraging AI tools, blending paid and earned media and designing an interactive booth experience, you’ll make sure your brand rises above the noise. The goal? To not only make an impact leading up to and at the show but also keep your brand in the spotlight long after it’s over.

Christine Azzolino is Assistant Vice President and Consumer Technology Lead at Coyne.