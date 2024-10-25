Minds + Assembly, a brand launch agency, merges with medical communications agency BOLDSCIENCE to enhance its strategic healthcare communications and commercialization platform, which serves pharma, biotech, medical device and digital health clients. As part of Minds + Assembly, BOLDSCIENCE will continue to operate under its current name and branding. BOLDSCIENCE co-founder and CEO Mark Lydiatt will serve as CEO of the Minds + Assembly platform. Minds + Assembly’s addition of BOLDSCIENCE follows several other strategic acquisitions, including healthcare-focused social media company HashtagHealth and digital media, execution and analytics company Awaken Interactive. “Mark and the BOLDSCIENCE team share our values, as well as the desire to think disruptively to support the companies and products that are changing the healthcare landscape,” said Minds + Assembly co-founder Stephen Minasvand.

The Chief Marketing Officer Council, a network of more than 16,000 chief marketing executives, forms a strategic partnership with The Wise Marketer Group, an education, advisory and media company which advocates for the customer loyalty marketing industry. The partnership will provide members and audiences with access to expanded content, education programs and exclusive cost-saving opportunities. “The CMO Council is constantly looking to share, extend and build upon its unmatched marketing intellectual capital and resources and this collaborative partnership will open up a wide new expanse of opportunities for marketers looking to level-up,” said CMO Council founder and CEO Donovan Neale May.

Thomas.A Public Relations Ltd. is launched by Aprille Thomas, who was previously director of public relations and communications at Barbados Tourism Marketing. The new agency provides communications and public relations services to clients throughout the Caribbean, Latin America and the US. Its offerings include public affairs & crisis management; tourism & destination promotion; conferences, events & festival planning and promotion; and content production. “We’ve had experience planning and promoting global corporate events, and as the Caribbean continues to grow its offerings in this area with many large-scale corporate events coming to the islands, we offer turnkey services to help businesses facilitate any size corporate event,” Thomas said.