Dimitri Houtart

Syngenta Group, an agricultural technology company that operates in over 100 countries, appoints Dimitri Houtart as head of external communications. Houtart joins Syngenta after more than two decades at the BBC, where he most recently served as rural affairs champion and executive editor for rural affairs, environment, food and natural history. He has also sat on the board of King Charles’ responsible business network. Houtart will oversee all aspects of external communications for the Group, including media relations, social media and digital media. Syngenta has also hired Alison Tudor-Ackroyd, most recently a director on the internation communications team for Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba Group, as head of digital and social media.

Della Sweetman

FleishmanHillard promotes chief business development officer Della Sweetman to president, Americas and chief strategy officer, effective immediately. Sweetman has been with the agency since 2003, in positions including general manager, Southern California. In her position she will be responsible for the performance of the agency's largest region and for driving enterprise-wide business transformation. She will report to J.J. Carter, who was promoted to FleishmanHillard president and chief executive officer on October 1. "She understands our agency's unique strengths and brings operational rigor and growth experience. Della has proven effective in executing change within our organization, which has elevated our work and improved our competitiveness," said Carter.

Tina Vaz

The Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum and Foundation brings on Tina Vaz as deputy director, chief brand and communications officer, a newly created position. Vaz previously served as the Guggenheim’s deputy director, global communications from 2015 to 2019. She has also been head of Open Arts, Meta’s in-house art team. Vaz’s responsibilities in her post will include communications, marketing, design, digital, brand coordination external affairs, and cross-functional collaboration on audience experience at Guggenheim New York. She will also oversee institutional messaging and brand strategy for the Guggenheim international constellation of museums. “Tina’s proven track record of well-considered risk-taking, skill as a cultural connector, and deep respect for the Guggenheim’s mission will strengthen our resonance in New York and help make the most of our constellation as a uniquely international platform,” said Guggenheim Museum and Foundation director and CEO Mariët Westermann.