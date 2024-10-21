Red Lorry Yellow Lorry picks up US PR duties for agriculture technology company Ascribe Bioscience. Led from its Boston office, the agency’s efforts will initially focus on helping Ascribe refine its messaging. The new messaging will then serve as the starting point for a strategic digital marketing and PR program across media and social platforms. Based in Ithaca, NY, Ascribe Bioscience develops natural crop protection and fertilizer products that let farmers reduce disease and increase yield without harming the environment or human health. “We recognized the need to communicate the value that our innovations bring in a clear, compelling way," said Ascribe Bioscience COO Gabriel Wilmoth. “The lorries’ strategic approach and data-driven processes stood out to us.”

Redpoint adds The Sagaponack, a newly rebranded and reimagined hotel set on Montauk Highway in the Wainscott area of The Hamptons, to its PR division. The agency will execute a media relations program to launch the property’s new brand in North America and establish its position as a year-round East End destination hotel. Redpoint will also be handling North American media relations for a pair of Boston hotels. The Revolution Hotel, located in the city’s South End, is an art-filled hotel that features a variety of lofts and suites, complimentary bikes, two restaurants, and Spy Bar, a hi-fi listening lounge. The Beacon Hill Hotel, next to Boston Common, is set within a pair of refurbished 19th century townhouses

Shade Group PR is selected as agency of record for Blue Suede Hospitality Group, a boutique hotel company with properties either operating or in development in cities including Ann Arbor, MI; Cincinnati, OH; Charlottesville, VA; Hamptons, NY; Memphis, TN; and Miami, FL. Shade Group will lead all communication efforts for the clients, with a focus on elevating awareness of BSHG's upcoming hotel openings and driving attention to key partnerships with renowned food and beverage brands. “We're excited to start our partnership with the Shade Group team, and are confident their efforts will help drive momentum for our upcoming hotel openings and culinary partnerships," said Blue Suede Hospitality CEO Kenny Lipschutz.