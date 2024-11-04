Visit California is looking for an agency that can promote the Golden State as a premier destination among U.K. travelers.
Visit California Seeks UK Marketing Services
Wed., Nov. 6, 2024
By Jon Gingerich
Read Full Story in Subscriber Area
Category: RFPs, RFIs and RFQs
More RFPs, RFIs and RFQs posts from O'Dwyer's:
|•
Tennessee Dangles $750K EcoDev Pact
Wed., Nov. 6, 2024
|•
University of Central Arkansas Issues Marketing RFP
Wed., Nov. 6, 2024
|•
RI Infrastructure Bank Wants to Improve its PR
Tue., Nov. 5, 2024
|•
Santa Clara Valley, CA Seeks Enviro PR Support
Mon., Nov. 4, 2024
|•
Cape Cod's Orleans Wants Branding Work
Mon., Nov. 4, 2024
No comments have been submitted for this story yet.