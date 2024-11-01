Jenna Bromberg

Papa Johns International names Jenna Bromberg CMO, effective Nov. 14. She joins Papa Johns from children’s apparel company Carter’s, where she was VP of brand marketing & creative. Before that, she served as director of core brand marketing at Pizza Hut and was social media marketing manager at H&R Block. At Papa Johns, she will lead the company’s marketing strategy, brand development, digital customer experience and creative initiatives, including elevating the brand among current and new audiences through data-driven campaigns. “Her proven ability to connect with modern consumers combined with her deep understanding of the restaurant industry, particularly her experience in the pizza segment, will be invaluable as we continue to expand our market presence,” said Papa Johns president and CEO Todd Penegor.

PROS Holdings, which provides AI-powered SaaS pricing and selling solutions, appoints Colleen Langevin as CMO. Before joining PROS, Langevin was CMO at Quest Software. She previously held executive leadership positions with Vista Equity Partners, Dell, CLEAResult and Iron Mountain. At PROS, Langevin will lead global marketing organization and strategy, with a focus on scaling the demand generation engine as well as driving the next phase of digital marketing transformation. “Colleen’s extensive experience and unique blend of B2B brand and growth marketing skills make her the perfect fit for PROS as we execute to capitalize on the large market opportunity in front of us,” says PROS chief revenue officer Todd McNabb.

Fix Network, an automotive aftermarket services provider, hires former NATIONAL Public Relations VP, consumer Amanda Gun-Munro as global VP of communications. Gun-Munro has most recently run her own PR consultancy, AGM PR. She has also served as VP at PR and communications firm Media Profile, and communications manager at the Toronto International Film Festival. At Fix Network, Gun-Munro will head up communications strategy worldwide, driving collaboration and enhancing the company’s reputation across diverse markets. “Amanda’s rich background managing corporate communications and complex teams to harness the voice of some of the world’s most iconic brands will be instrumental as we continue to strengthen Fix Network’s presence worldwide.” said Fix Network president and CEO Steve Leal.