Hawaii’s Maui County seeks a firm to provide strategic outreach and communications services to hike awareness of its job training programs for marginalized communities, and populations adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Maui Seeks to Promote Job Training Programs
Thu., Nov. 7, 2024
By Kevin McCauley
Read Full Story in Subscriber Area
Category: RFPs, RFIs and RFQs
More RFPs, RFIs and RFQs posts from O'Dwyer's:
|•
Tennessee Dangles $750K EcoDev Pact
Wed., Nov. 6, 2024
|•
Visit California Seeks UK Marketing Services
Wed., Nov. 6, 2024
|•
University of Central Arkansas Issues Marketing RFP
Wed., Nov. 6, 2024
|•
RI Infrastructure Bank Wants to Improve its PR
Tue., Nov. 5, 2024
|•
Santa Clara Valley, CA Seeks Enviro PR Support
Mon., Nov. 4, 2024
No comments have been submitted for this story yet.