A majority of PR pros (57 percent) say that measuring their efforts is “extremely important,” according to Muck Rack’s “State of PR Measurement 2024” study.

For another 29 percent, tracking those efforts are “very important,” with 12 percent terming it “somewhat important” and just two percent saying it is “not so important.” That leaves zero percent who think measurement is “not at all important.”

When it comes to actually doing it, about eight out of 10 of the 472 PR pros surveyed (82 percent) said they track their work, with an ambivalent 17 percent saying “it depends” and two percent noting that they don’t do it.

The biggest reason for tracking work, survey respondents said, is “to demonstrate impact to leadership or clients” (cited by 89 percent). Other important reasons were “to inform and adjust strategic focus” (68 percent), “to track internal performance and set benchmarks” (59 percent) and “because clients or stakeholders request it” (44 percent).

Respondents also noted that metrics are a pivotal element in boosting PR’s value with stakeholders. Showing that PR is “producing measurable results” was deemed important by almost two-thirds (65 percent) of them, with “tying PR activities to key business initiatives” (64 percent) and “sourcing more coverage and/or media relationships” (58 percent) close behind.

Which metrics provide the most accurate reflection of a PR pro’s actual performance? For more than six out of 10 respondents (63 percent) “number of stories placed” is a reliable indicator of how productive they are. “Reach/impressions” (42 percent), “key message pull-through” (35 percent) and “website impact” (34 percent) were also frequently cited as good indicators of real-world productivity.

The confidence level of respondents in the metrics they present to shareholders could use a boost, the report indicates. With just seven percent saying that they are “extremely confident” in those metrics and 31 percent calling themselves “very confident,” almost half (49 percent) are just “somewhat confident” and 11 percent are “not so confident.”

Among the biggest challenges they face when measuring and reporting PR efforts, respondents put “linking PR metrics to business goals” (61 percent) at the top of the list. Other hurdles include “managing stakeholder expectations” (53 percent) and “unclear goals or success metrics” (38 percent).

As for how often their metrics are reported to the client’s executive team, 38 percent keep to a monthly schedule. While 24 percent only report metrics on a quarterly basis, 11 percent say they do it weekly, and an ambitious two percent say they do it daily.

Muck Rack’s report was conducted mostly via email between October 11 and 21.