FINN Partners releases a report that examines the trends likely to define wellness tourism, which the Global Wellness Institute predicts will be a $1.4 trillion business by 2027. The Future of Wellness Tourism 2025, compiled by the agency’s global travel practice, was unveiled at the Nov. 4-7 Global Wellness Summit in St. Andrews, Scotland. It contains data, expert insights and on-the-ground examples of innovations conceived to satisfy the growing desire of travelers to experience wellness. Among the trends cited in the report: the blurring of generational divisions in wellness tourism, the increasing number of travel providers offering wellness programming that targets women, and the growing focus on nutrition at wellness destinations. The report also identifies five countries, including Saudi Arabia and Japan, that are taking the lead in wellness tourism. “There was a time when all a hotel needed was a massage table, steam and sauna to tempt guests with spa services. Now, the influence of wellness is everywhere in travel and hospitality, as travelers seek inventive ways to enhance their personal wellbeing,” said FINN global travel practice managing partner Cathy Feliciano-Chon.

Consello, the global advisory and investing platform founded by former Teneo chairman and CEO Declan Kelly, is starting operations in Ireland. Former Google and LinkedIn head of EMEA John Herlihy will serve as executive chair of Consello Ireland and Katie Doran, CEO of The Lanyon Group (which is being acquired by Consello), has been named CEO of the Irish business. In addition to The Lanyon Group, a communications and public affairs firm with offices in Belfast and Dublin, Consello has acquired Blue Lake High Performance Partners, a leadership development and corporate communications advisory business. "This launch reflects our continued investment in strategic markets across the world. With the acquisitions of The Lanyon Group and Blue Lake, and the leadership of John Herlihy, we are uniquely positioned to provide unparalleled advisory services across Ireland, the UK and into Europe,” said Kelly.

RSK Group, an environmental, engineering and technical services group, acquires London-based PR firm Apollo Strategic Communications. Apollo founder-directors Pallab Sarker and Rob Blackhurst will continue to lead the firm. Formed in 2009, Apollo works across more than 30 countries, with clients that include governments, multinationals, foundations and NGOs. Among the services it offers are media relations, digital communications and campaigns, thought leadership, crisis communications, and polling and research. "Apollo brings to the group a wealth of experience in strategic communications, which is valuable to our clients. Their impressive growth over the years, driven by their ability to stay at the forefront of global communications in today's fast-paced landscape, truly sets them apart as industry leaders,” said RSK Group CEO Alan Ryder.