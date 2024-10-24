LDPR lands Grand Hotel Fasano, a family-owned hotel on the shores of Italy’s Lake Garda. The agency will be overseeing all PR programming, including print and digital media relations, influencer and brand partnerships, and media visit programming. The 135-year-old retreat and official National Heritage Site, which has 86 rooms and suites, is part of the Leading Hotels of the World organization. It also offers four distinctive dining venues, including the Michelin-starred Il Pescatore Restaurant.

5WPR adds amp, an at-home AI-powered fitness machine. The agency will oversee media relations, awards and event support for amp, with the aim of elevating its market presence, emphasizing its uniqueness among the competition, and assuring the target audience that it is the top choice among fitness enthusiasts. 5WPR kicked off the partnership by supporting amp's presale launch in October. The smart strength machine utilizes data analytics and AI to deliver an individualized workout experience. “We're thrilled to work with 5WPR to bring my vision to life and give more people access to experience the future of fitness,” said amp founder Shalom Meckenzie.

KM Strategies Group, which specializes in communications strategy, philanthropic advising, nonprofit advocacy and strategic partnerships, forms partnerships with several civil rights and social justice groups. New clients include the American Civil Liberties Union, ACLU of New Jersey, ACLU of South Carolina, Anti-Recidivism Coalition and Acacia Center for Justice. KMSG announced the new partnerships as part of its resource guide for organizations preparing to respond to a second Trump presidency. Agency founder and managing director Kindred Motes previously led crisis communications and digital strategy campaigns for the Southern Poverty Law Center and the Vera Institute of Justice.