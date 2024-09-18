Teneo, which is majority-owed by CVC Capital Partners, is looking for investors to fuel international expansion.

The self-styled “global CEO advisory firm” is working with Guggenheim Partners, according to a report in Sky News.

Teneo will take the spotlight on Nov. 11 with the opening of the United Nations climate conference (COP29) in Baku, Azerbaijan. The confab runs through Nov. 22.

Under a seven-month $4.7M pact with the COP29 Azerbaijan Operations Company that kicked off in May, Teneo provides issues management, press relations, content development services and media training services.

Teneo has been rotating about a dozen staffers in and out of Baku. It will have a half dozen people on the ground at COP29 for the duration of the session.

Geoff Morrell, president of Teneo’s global strategy & communications practice, is a member of the Azerbaijan team that includes staffers in New York, Washington, London, Brussels and Hong Kong. He’s the former executive VP-communications & advocacy for British Petroleum.

Teneo also worked COP28 in Dubai last December.