The Cayman Islands Department of Tourism has enlisted Allison to help it advance its diversity, equity & inclusion initiatives.

Allison will serve as CIDOT’s agency of record for DE&I expert counsel and multicultural and diverse marketing support in the US and United Kingdom.

The aim of the partnership is to position the Cayman Islands as an inclusive vacation destination that celebrates diversity and welcomes travelers from all backgrounds.

Collaborating with several global agency partners, Allison will implement tailored strategies intended to align with CIDOT’s vision, focusing on authentic messaging, community engagement and strategic outreach to diverse demographics.

Audiences targeted include Black, Hispanic and LGBTQIA+ travelers, as well as people with disabilities. In addition, Allison will highlight the diverse culture of the islands in order to attract such market segments as Generation Z tourists.

“Partnering with Allison allows us to take significant strides in our DE&I and multicultural and diverse marketing efforts, ensuring that every visitor feels seen, welcomed, and valued,” said CIDOT director of tourism Rosa Harris.