Eric Petersen

Eric Petersen, who was senior VP-social strategy & innovation at Weber Shandwick during a seven-year run, has joined Ruder Finn.

Reporting to CEO Kathy Bloomgarden, he takes on the executive VP-head of digital slot.

Petersen’s expertise is in developing integrated social influencer and earned campaigns for global brands to help that adapt to the rapidly evolving media landscape.

“Eric’s breadth of experience in all things digital as well as his passion for utilizing emerging technologies to bolster brand narratives will make him an incredible asset to our digital team,” said Bloomgarden.

Petersen will lead RF’s digital integration group, which consolidates social media, influencer marketing, omnichannel experiences, digital marketing and analysis, and creative production into a package to power brand storytelling.