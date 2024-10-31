MikeWorldWide launches Everywhere, a social-first agency. Powered by a curated tech stack and proprietary AI platform, Everywhere will be oriented around four core services: tailored social strategy; creator and influencer partnerships; an agile creative and content lab; and helping clients optimize paid media and performance marketing across digital platforms. It combines a specialized in-house influencer, content and social media marketing agency with external reach, supporting both existing clients and new partnerships. “Clients today seek more than traditional influencer relationships and cookie-cutter strategies—they need dynamic, data-driven, and tailored approaches that are as agile as the digital spaces they occupy. Everywhere offers a fresh alternative by prioritizing personalization, transparency, and lasting partnerships,” said MikeWorldWide founder CEO Michael Kempmer.

History Factory, a DC-based firm that helps companies leverage their history and heritage to build greater brand affinity, unveils its Brand Heritage Index. The index provides a framework that lets brands know how well they are doing at incorporating their history into social media content. When the agency applied the index to 20 top companies, Disney came out on top by far, excelling at “turning its history and heritage into new and engaging content that brings consumers coming back again and again.” In conjunction with the introduction of the index, the agency has released a report, The Heritage Gap, which looks at the power talking about history and heritage can have for brands, both with clients and employees. For example, almost three-quarters (74 percent) of consumers said they would be interested in stories on social about a brand’s founding origin, while 85 percent of employees said that knowing their company’s history creates a better work environment.

Brightcove, a streaming technology company, launches Marketing Insights, an offering that provides advanced insights and robust video campaign measurement data to help marketers optimize their content marketing strategies by directly measuring the business impact of video content. Marketing Insights allows marketers to track data from inbound traffic to their videos, allowing them to analyze which campaigns are driving video views and conversion. It offers insights into the effectiveness of video content and viewer engagement, watch time and which sources drive qualified audiences. “With the launch of our new Marketing Insights offering, we’re further empowering marketers to gain deeper visibility into the performance of their video campaigns and their broader marketing strategies," said Brightcove CMO Kathy Klingler.