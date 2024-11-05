Jennifer Goddard

Hachette Book Group brings on Jennifer Goddard as senior director of communications. Goddard was most recently director of marketing and communications at St. John’s University. She was associate VP, communications at Barnard College spent more than a decade working in the corporate communications department at CBS. In her new role, Goddard will support HBG's communications strategy and lead internal communications; advise on strategic and external communications; and promote HBG’s green, social impact, corporate social responsibility, and diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging communications.

Dhanusha Sivajee

TEGNA, which operates 64 television stations in 51 US markets, appoints Dhanusha Sivajee as SVP and chief experience officer. Sivajee was most recently CMO at home services website Angi, (formerly Angie’s List). She has also held the CMO spot at XO Group (now The Knot) and the AOL Brand Group. At TEGNA, Sivajee will oversee research, communications, brand, performance and lifecycle marketing, plus the development of consumer digital products. “Dhanusha is a mission-centric business leader, who has a proven track record of building beloved brands and driving growth with a customer first mind-set,” said TEGNA CEO Mike Steib.

Brian Hicks

The Hospitality Sales and Marketing Association International names Brian Hicks president and CEO. Hicks succeeds the late Bob Gilbert, who served as president and CEO for 30 years. He joins the organization from TMI Hospitality, where he served as chief operating officer. Before that, Hicks held multiple leadership roles across Europe, the Middle East, Asia and the Americas for IHG Hotels and Resorts. In his new post, he assumes leadership of the HSMAI Americas, Foundation and Global entities. “Brian’s global experience, having worked and lived in multiple regions, aligns perfectly with HSMAI’s continued international growth. His deep involvement with HSMAI, both on the board and advisory levels in the Americas and Europe, makes him uniquely qualified to guide us into the future,” said HSMAI Americas chair Andrew Rubinacci.