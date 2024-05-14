Robert Dilenschneider

To us in America, the reflections of Armistice Day will be filled with solemn pride in the heroism of those who died in the country’s service and with gratitude for the victory.

— President Woodrow Wilson (using the original term for what is now Veterans Day)

President Wilson proclaimed our nation's first Armistice Day on November 11, 1919, one year to the day after World War I ended, to honor all who had died in that terrible conflict.

In 1938 Congress passed an act that made Armistice Day a legal holiday dedicated to all veterans of that war, the living as well as the dead. Ironically in light of the start of World War II less than a year later, Congress also declared it a day dedicated to world peace.

In 1954 at the urging of veterans' organizations, Congress amended the 1938 Act to rename it Veterans Day to honor the servicemen and women of all U.S. wars. There was a 10-year change in the observation date beginning in 1968 when Congress moved it to the fourth Monday in October. But because of the historical significance of November 11, President Gerald Ford signed an act in 1975 restoring the observance to the original date, with the change effective in 1978.

And as we honor Veterans Day 2024, let us remember that we Americans have marked this day — which now honors all those who have served honorably in the U.S. military, the living and those no longer with us — for 105 years. (Memorial Day, if you're wondering, is dedicated solely to honoring those who died in military service.)

Let us remember, too, all those who continue to answer the call to defend our nation. The U.S. military has 1.3 million active duty members serving in the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, Space Force and Coast Guard, as well as 738,000 Reserve and National Guard members.

Finally, let us never forget that our veterans — an estimated 18.6 million now living in the U.S. and its territories — go on contributing to American society long after their time in uniform. They use the training they received and the experiences they acquired in the military to improve our communities as police officers, firefighters, school teachers, technicians, community volunteers and in countless other roles.

They richly deserve, now and forever, our gratitude and our admiration.

Robert L. Dilenschneider is the Founder and CEO of The Dilenschneider Group, an international communications firm.