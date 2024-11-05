Mark Simpson

Mark Simpson, who most recently served as head of international policy for UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, is joining APCO as a director on its public affairs team.

In his post with Starmer, Simpson led and coordinated the Labour Party’s foreign policy approach, specializing in international trade, defense and global relations. He also led the Labour Party’s approach to UK-EU relations during the Brexit negotiations period.

Before that, Simpson was chief political officer for the Labour Party in the European Parliament in Brussels and Strasbourg, coordinating all policy positions of Labour MEPs in the European Parliament.

In his position on APCO’s UK Public Affairs team, he will focus on helping clients understand the UK policy landscape and Westminster developments within a wider geopolitical context.

“With his deep bench of experience and knowledge of Labour Party policy, Mark brings our clients critical insights into the current government’s policy priorities on both domestic and international issues,” said Daniella Lebor, co-managing director of APCO’s London office.