Allison Davis

CG Life hires Allison Davis as chief client officer, a newly created role. Davis was most recently chief client officer at closerlook inc, a digital marketing agency serving the pharmaceutical commercialization sector that was acquired by Fishawack Health (now Avalere Health). At CG Life, she will lead the agency’s account team in building client relationships and connecting clients with the broader team to support their business goals. “Her deep understanding of client needs and ability to foster long-term partnerships will be key in helping us deliver even greater value to our clients,” said CG Life CEO David Ormesher.

Drew Panayiotou

Keurig Dr Pepper appoints Drew Panayiotou as CMO, U.S. Refreshment Beverages. Panayiotou succeeds Andrew Springate, who is being appointed to a new role leading industry and strategic initiatives. Panayiotou joins the company from Pfizer, where he was global CMO. He has also served as CMO at Verily/Google Life Sciences. As Keurig Dr Pepper, Panayiotou will lead marketing for the company’s portfolio of cold beverage brands, including Dr Pepper, Canada Dry and Mott's. He will also oversee all functions within KDP’s enterprise-wide marketing centers of excellence, including insights & analytics, media & public relations, marketing innovation, creative services and category management. "We're excited for Drew Panayiotou to bring his deep acumen and expertise to accelerate a digital-first marketing approach at KDP," said U.S. Refreshment Beverages at KDP president Andrew Archambault.

Hillary Holley

Women Donors Network and Women Donors Network Action names Hillary Holley as managing director of politics & advocacy, effective in January. Holley is currently VP of civic engagement for the National Domestic Workers Alliance—an organization of over 400,000 domestic workers and care workers. She is also the executive director of Care in Action and has been a senior digital strategist for the Democratic Party of Georgia. In her new post, Holley will work with leadership to shape the organization’s strategy, drive impactful political education and advocacy initiatives, deepen the network’s donor organizing and mobilization in partnership with movements, and elevate WDN Action’s voice and partnerships in the field. “Hillary’s vast experience as a seasoned organizer, advocate, innovative leader, and political strategist, as well as her passion are exactly what we need at the helm of WDN and WDN Action,” said WDN and WDN Action president and CEO Leena Barakat.