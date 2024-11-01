Edelman releases a study that finds employers are dropping the ball when it comes to fully integrating veterans into the workforce. The agency’s 2024 Veterans Well-Being Survey asked over 5,000 people across the country—including veterans, military spouses, civilians and employers/HR professionals—for their takes on perceptions of veterans’ job skills, education and employment. More than half of the employers surveyed (52 percent) said that they are actively hiring veterans, with 30 percent calling it a top priority, and 22 percent saying they have found very difficult to do so. About a third of the employers surveyed (33 percent) said that they while they want to hire more veterans, doing so is not one of their top priorities. Thirteen percent said they are not actively trying to hire veterans now, and have not done so in the past. Veterans showed a strong interest in taking advantage of opportunities to gain new skills and pursue internships or apprenticeships. More than eight in 10 of the veterans surveyed (82 percent) expressed interest in training programs, and 84 percent said that veteran-focused training programs would benefit companies.

Unified Strategies Public Relations Network (USPR), a group of independent member firms, is acquired by Chris Kuban, founder of St. Louis-based Chemistry PR & Multimedia. It will be rebranded as United States Public Relations Network. The rebranded network is targeted at agencies in the Top 50 U.S. markets that generate between $1 million and $10 million in annual revenue. Kuban purchased the firm from Bob & Cora Schiers, two of its three founders. USPR provides fractional C-Suite support in areas including strategic growth, operations, change management, employee engagement, strategic agency tools and succession planning. “Together, USPR Network members offer strategic access to all traditional and emerging platforms to help clients launch, manage and amplify the messages that matter to them,” said Kuban.

Crowd Digital Marketing, a Denver-based shop, acquires Noble, a software development firm based in San Francisco. The acquisition expands Crowd's ability to offer enhanced services to nonprofits and small businesses previously served by Noble. The transition, effective November 14, will include a seamless handover of website management and maintenance for existing clients. Crowd Digital Marketing acquired web consulting firm The Pottle Group in 2022. “This partnership not only aligns with our mission of supporting nonprofits but also opens new opportunities to enhance the digital presence of each organization we serve,” said Crowd Digital Marketing founder Alex Schupp.