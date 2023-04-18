FGS Global has hired controversial management consultant McKinsey & Co. to forge a growth plan as the corporate communications shop will soon be a 100 percent-owned property of the KKR & Co. investment firm.

Called “Project Thunder,” the three-month process calls for a plan to help FGS Global achieve its “most ambitious growth opportunities,” according to an internal memo reviewed by Bloomberg News.

Mareike Oldemeinen, who helps lead FGS Global’s corporate development unit, and James Leviseur, chief of staff to co-chair Roland Rudd, are working with McKinsey’s Tom Bartman and Homayoun Tatami on Project Thunder.

Miami-based Bartman is a McKinsey partner and head of its Center for eCommerce Operations in North America. Hatami is a Paris-based senior partner.

WPP in August announced the sale of a majority stake of FGS Global to a fund managed by KKR, a deal that values the PR firm at $1.7B.

The transaction is to be completed by the end of the year.