It’s nearly impossible to go a day without hearing about the transformative power of Artificial Intelligence (AI). As communicators, we see its potential with both optimism and concern. Can AI help me cut the clutter and focus on the work that really matters? What AI tools are out there and how can I use them responsibly? Can I trust AI, and will it replace me?

While we can’t predict the future, one thing is true: AI is here to stay and it presents a real opportunity for communicators.

Ruder Finn recently partnered with Ragan to survey 250 internal communications professionals spanning various levels of seniority and across industries within the U.S. and U.K. to understand their AI usage today and their optimism and concerns around the future use of AI.

The report, titled, “The Great AI Divide in Internal Communications”, found that 75% of internal communicators use AI within their roles at least once a week, yet clear gaps around usage exist depending on company size, industry and level of seniority.

· Larger companies are AI-reluctant compared to smaller organizations. 33% of those in companies with 10,000+ employees don’t use AI at all for their internal communications tasks.

· AI adoption varies across sectors with tech-forward industries leading and regulated industries using it the least. Survey participants in the aerospace, aviation, and transportation sectors reported using AI daily.

· The C-suite are more enthusiastic than the wider workforce. C-suite communicators are two times more likely to use AI.

What does this tell us? There is an opportunity for internal communicators to bridge this divide and leverage AI more within their teams, and help their organizations more successfully integrate AI.

To do that, it starts with a culture shift where we approach AI integration as we would any significant change or culture initiative. It’s essential to start with a clear vision and a compelling narrative that aligns with your company’s goals and values. As with any change initiative, identifying early adopters who can serve as ambassadors to champion AI within their teams can help foster AI adoption.

For successful implementation, cultivating enthusiasm for AI must be paired with the right training and resources. This is not a one-and-done exercise; to make AI adoption “stick” it takes holding workshop on an ongoing basis, recognizing success, and seeking feedback to adjust your AI strategy based on changing needs.

The AI divide in internal communications presents both a challenge and an opportunity. By taking proactive steps to integrate AI thoughtfully and strategically, internal communicators can lead their organizations into a future where AI is not just an add-on but a core component of their communications strategy.

Kate Hardin, EVP, rf.engage US and Corporate Healthcare