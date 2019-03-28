The US Cannabis Council has hired Mercury Public Affairs for DC representation as Donald Trump returns to the White House.

David Culver, senior VP at the Council, told NPR that he’s optimistic that the new administration will follow Joe Biden’s move to ease some longtime restrictions on cannabis, such as removing marijuana from the controlled substance list.

He said Team Trump wasn’t active on the cannabis reform front during his first term, but feels things will be different this time around.

Trump recently wrote on Truth Social that the US must start implementing smart regulations on cannabis, “while providing access for adults, to safe, tested product.”

Culver also noted that current Trump “insiders” include Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is a champion of legalization.

Mercury partner Bryan Lanza heads outreach for the Council. He was deputy communications director to the Trump-Pence presidential campaign, and communications director for Trump’s first transition team.