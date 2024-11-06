Dazzle, an AI-powered, chat-based PR software, is launched. The software aims to both enable PR teams to identify the best journalists, podcasters, and media outlets for their stories, and provide PR pros with all the intel needed to craft personalized pitches and build meaningful media relationships. It leans on a variety of LLM models and search engines to fetch relevant information, giving PR pros the most timely and accurate results on the Web without being dependent on static media databases that quickly become outdated. It features include Meet Dazz, an AI-powered chat assistant; rich journalist profiles; smart media lists; instant recommendations and collaborative lists. The idea for Dazzle came from CEO and co-founder Ayelet Noff. “In an age where AI is disrupting so many industries, why should PR be any different? Why not have the AI handle the matching process between the right media and the right stories?” Noff said.

The PRSA Foundation and the Glen M. Broom Center for Professional Development in Public Relations at San Diego State University unveils the Glen Broom Mentorship Award, an annual grant for a university professor who has demonstrated excellence in education and mentorship and has had an impact on students’ careers and lives. The award will be paid directly to the award winner’s educational institution and designated for her or his research or education expenses for the following school year. It will be presented annually at the PRSSA ICON student conference. (Next year’s conference will run from Oct. 28-30 at the Washington Hilton.) Former PRSSA member, Broom student and current PRSA member Scott Pansky, co-founder of Allison Worldwide, worked with the PRSA Foundation to develop the award program in honor of his former mentor. “This award acknowledges the incredible impact Dr. Broom had on our profession through education and mentorship, and the award recognizes the next generation of professors who are committed to mentoring diverse students from all walks of life,” said PRSA Foundation president Antonio Crane.

Reservoir Communications Group, a D.C.-based health care consultancy, forms an investment partnership with Periscope Equity, a Chicago-based private equity firm that partners with founder-owned, technology-enabled business services companies. The focus of the partnership will be to capitalize on opportunities to enhanced Reservoir’s services in technology, infrastructure and staffing support. “The Periscope team shares our mission and vision in delivering best-in-class strategy, counsel and execution to our clients. They also embody the Reservoir culture and believe in the value of bringing our purpose-driven work to scaler," said Reservoir founder and president Robert Schooling.