The NDC Partnership, a global coalition of more than 200 organizations in 130 countries, is looking for a firm to provide strategic communications services to promote its climate action program to achieve the emission goals of the Paris Accord, and to drive sustainable development.

The campaign will be run out of Washington with input from support staff in Bonn, Germany.

The selected firm will develop a clear and compelling media campaign for the next two climate conferences of the United Nations.

COP30 is slated for Belem, Brazil in 2025 while the host of COP31 will be announced at COP29, which is currently taking place in Baku. Azerbaijan.

NDC’s firm will handle press relations throughout the COPs including targeted daily media pitches, scheduling calls, handling reporters, staffing interviews, securing thought leadership opportunities, and conducting follow-ups. It also will promote NPC's onsite pavilions and schedule of events.

Interested firms must understand the “fundamentals of identifying, cultivating, and creating engaging informative and attention-grabbing branded content,” according to the RFP.

They are required to have “up-to-date knowledge of sustainable development, climate, and climate finance initiatives,” along with a strong grasp of storytelling and narrative structures.

Proposals are due Nov. 29. Send them to Caitlin [email protected].

Read the RPF (PDF).