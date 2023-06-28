Michael Frishberg

Michael Frishberg, who was global COO at Kroll financial and risk advisory, has signed on as a senior advisor at C Street Advisory Group.

He co-founded Prime Clerk (now Kroll’s business services unit in 2013). Kroll acquired Prime Clerk in 2019. Earlier, Frishberg was a partner in the restructuring group at Kirland & Ellis.

Jon Henes, C Street CEO, called Frishberg “a seasoned executive and strategic advisor whose vast operational experience and deep industry knowledge.”

He worked with Frishberg for more than 20 years when both of them were in Kirland & Ellis’ restructuring group.

C Street also added Shira Weiner as general counsel in charge of legal operations and human resources.

She has more than 25 years of legal experience at Kroll; Weil, Gotshal & Manges; Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher; and Friedman Kaplan Seiler & Adlman.

Weiner has represented high-profile clients such as American Airlines, Loral Space & Communications and Harbinger Capital Partners.