Business professionals are turning away from traditional business media sources such as newspapers, magazines and TV, signaling a significant shift when it comes to how professionals today are getting news and information specific to their industry, according to new research from PAN division PANBlast.

The survey, which quizzed professionals across various industries about their media consumption habits, found that only 14 percent of professionals now consume traditional business media to stay informed on their industry, which means 86 percent are now turning to sources outside of traditional business media in order to stay up-to-date on industry trends and developments.

Specifically, the survey discovered that the majority of professionals now rely on social media to get business news and information (33 percent). This was followed by industry-specific trade publications or newsletters (15 percent), national business publications (14 percent), professional networking groups or conferences (also 14 percent) and podcasts (three percent).

The survey also discovered that nearly 90 percent of professionals claim they consume news and information from multiple sources as opposed to a single source.

Despite largely shunning traditional business media, business pros still trust traditional media. In fact, two-thirds of professionals reported that they still trust traditional news sources. Finally, the report found that business pros still consider respected business leaders as the most trusted source for new information.

PANBlast's report surveyed 1,000 business professionals in September. PANBlast (formerly BLASTmedia) is an Indianapolis-based division of PAN that works with B2B SaaS companies.