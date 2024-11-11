(L-R) Dave Duschene, Tim Peters

Dave Duschene and Tim Peters, who worked at Golin, have joined FTI Consulting’s strategic communications team in Chicago.

Duschene did a 24-year stint at Golin, exiting as executive director of its issues and crisis group.

He has counseled companies in the industrial, consumer, healthcare, life sciences and financial services sectors.

Peters spent six years at Golin, rising to head the US corporate practice for the Midwest & West regions. He also did a six-year stint at Edelman, leaving as EVP-reputation, crisis & PA. He has worked in the manufacturing, food, agriculture and energy spaces.

Both men left Golin in 2023 to launch Alpha Advisory Group.

Brian Kennedy, head of FTI Americas stratcomm operation, said clients increasingly require counselors like Duschene and Peters who have the expertise “to help them navigate an increasingly volatile social, commercial, regulatory and political environment.”