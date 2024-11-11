Tomio Geron

Bospar hires business and technology journalist Tomio Geron to join its content team. Geron has been a reporter and editor at the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, Protocol and other leading publications, covering such topics as venture capital, startups, AI, fintech, Web3/crypto, SaaS, the gig economy, health tech and the consumer internet. At Bospar, he will advise clients on content marketing strategy. “Tomio has reported on companies like Box, Facebook, HootSuite, Intel, Optimizely and Tesla. He knows what makes a top-tier news story. Tomio is the perfect addition to our content team,” said Bospar principal Curtis Sparrer.

Abigail Jacobs

REI Co-op, a specialty outdoor retailer, brings on Abigail Jacobs as CMO. Jacobs most recently served as SVP, integrated marketing and brand at Sephora. She was previously VP marketing, content + community for West Elm, a Williams-Sonoma brand. Earlier in her career, she was an account executive at Edelman. At REI, Jacobs will oversee all aspects of the company’s marketing engine, including creative, customer and member planning, marketing operations and brand strategy. “She has a wealth of experience and brings a true understanding of what it means to infuse a brand with purpose. Abigail believes in the co-op's mission—that time outside is a fundamental human right—and understands how to bring that mission to life through marketing,” said REI president and CEO Eric Artz.

Aylin Kosova Bilgin

GenScript Biotech, a biotechnology company leveraging advanced, proprietary gene synthesis and life-science technologies, names Aylin Kosova Bilgin CMO for GenScript Life Science Group. The newly created position has been established to accelerate GenScript's growth in the life science market globally. Bilgin most recently served as CMO & associate at The CMO Syndicate. She previously worked for more than 17 years at The Coca-Cola Company, where she held such leadership positions as VP of Coca-Cola trademark category for Europe and VP of marketing transformation for Latin America. “Her global experience in data-driven strategies, consumer-centricity and AI applications will revolutionize our marketing and propel our organization's growth," said GenScript Life Science Group president Ray Chen.