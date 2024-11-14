In a recent video, Mike Bako, Vice President of Media & Content Strategy at D S Simon Media, highlighted significant developments in satellite media tours (SMTs).

Bako notes that "92% of producers we surveyed are open to booking spokespeople for a story through a satellite tour." Additionally, 77% prefer in-house spokespeople over third-party experts, leading to a 12% increase in bookings when internal representatives are used. This trend aligns with stations' need to do more with fewer resources, making SMTs a valuable tool for brands and non-profits.

Technological advancements have enhanced SMT production and delivery. The ability to feature multiple spokespeople remotely allows, for example, a Northwest Regional director to connect with a Seattle station, while a Southern representative engages with an Atlanta audience. This flexibility enables targeted tours, focusing on specific markets where a brand has a presence.

Over the past decade, local news time for Spanish broadcasts has doubled, leading to a rise in bilingual and Spanish-language SMTs. This expansion reflects the growing importance of reaching diverse audiences through tailored media strategies.

Despite political divisions, local TV news remains a trusted information source across party lines. Bako cites that "local TV news is the most trusted source of information," with trust levels surpassing social media by 85% to 15%. This trust underscores the continued relevance of SMTs in disseminating information effectively.

These evolving trends have enabled D S Simon Media to double their annual SMT production over the past five years, highlighting the growing significance of this medium in media strategies.

