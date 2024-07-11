As the marketing landscape continues to evolve, Dara Busch, CEO of North America for Havas PR, emphasizes the transformative impact of resources and scale in today’s agency environment. In a conversation with Doug Simon, CEO of D S Simon Media, on the “PR’s Top Pros Talk” podcast, Dara shared insights on the benefits of being part of a larger holding company, where clients can now access “a village” of expertise.

Doug begins the discussion by asking Dara what excites her most about her new position. “The most exciting part about me coming over to Havas is the resource,” she explains, “I have yearned for so long to have other agencies to tap into, other countries. I think clients right now are looking for so much more than a single agency has to offer.”

One of the core benefits Dara highlights is how being part of a large holding company enhances flexibility and client responsiveness. She notes that with Havas’s internal resources, clients can quickly adapt their strategies without the limitations of single-service offerings. “If a client wants to shift focus very quickly and seamlessly, we can do that because it’s all internal,” she says, underscoring the company’s ability to pivot with ease.

Breaking down traditional silos is another major advantage Dara sees in the current agency model. Reflecting on the industry’s past, she observes, “A bunch of years ago, our silos were in every way. We were siloed that we just did PR, we were siloed, that we just did food and beverage, or we just did health.” Now, clients increasingly seek integrated services that span multiple disciplines, from influencer engagement to big-picture brand strategy.

When Doug asks about managing overlap between different teams and capabilities, Dara is clear: establishing a unified vision is paramount. “There has to be a clear vision in every agency, and every team partner needs to be on the same page,” she says. “The best successful campaigns are when everybody is cranking and working together as a well-oiled machine,” she adds, pointing to the importance of cohesive collaboration from day one.

The conversation shifts to the changing skill set required for PR professionals in this new model. Dara believes that industry professionals today need to be more versatile than ever before, stating, “You have to be a little more well-rounded than you’ve ever been.” It’s no longer sufficient to excel solely in one area; now, PR experts must also understand social media, paid advertising, and other facets of marketing. “It’s very hard to collaborate when you don’t have any clue about what your partners are doing,” she explains.

As Doug points out, there seems to be a resurgence in the popularity of holding companies, as brands now prefer agencies that can offer comprehensive services under one roof. Dara agrees, attributing this shift to the rapid changes in marketing and communication laws and platforms. “Clients need to be able to be somewhere and work with a company that can pivot quickly,” she asserts. In her view, the value lies in the flexibility to adapt without sacrificing quality or breadth of service. “Being part of a bigger holding company that has lots of other agencies to tap into for resources makes it much easier,” she concludes.

To get the most out of agency partnerships, Dara advises clients to be transparent about their objectives. “The best brand partners that I’ve ever had are partners that tell you what their goals are clearly,” she notes. She encourages clients to maintain open communication lines and provide honest feedback on what’s working and what isn’t, as it allows the agency to be more agile and responsive.

When Doug asks about an agency’s responsibility in these partnerships, Dara is candid. She believes it’s critical for agencies to be transparent with clients. “As a PR partner, it is your 100% job to say and be honest with your client about what’s going to work and what’s not going to work,” she asserts. Her approach is rooted in building trust and positioning the agency as a true partner in the client’s growth journey.

As she sums up, “Tell me what you need so we can do it for you,” Dara’s philosophy emphasizes partnership, clarity, and a proactive approach to navigating today’s complex marketing landscape.

