Firecracker PR picks up Emerald Technology Ventures, a venture capital firm that focuses on helping companies build a sustainable future. Firecracker will work to raise the visibility of Emerald, its executives and portfolio companies through thought leadership initiatives, both in North America and globally. Emerald manages and advises assets of over €1 billion ($10.6 billion) from its offices in Zurich, Toronto and Singapore. The firm addresses challenges in climate change and sustainability via over 500 venture transactions and five third-party investment mandates, including loan guarantees to over 100 start-ups.

Evins Communications adds Nomadica, which offers fine wine in cans, boxes and kegs, to its client roter. Evins will be overseeing communications strategy for Nomadica, including media relations, thought leadership positioning, and new product introductions. Nomadica also prioritizes the use of sustainable packaging methods. "Since partnering with Evins, we have experienced a significant increase in brand awareness, largely due to the agency’s innovative, out-of-the-box thinking," said Nomadica founder Kristin Olszewski.

The ID Agency comes on as US public relations agency for Formula E, the world's first all-electric street racing series. The agency will handle consumer public relations outreach in North America, including press office activities, race-day media coordination, creative campaigns and activations. The focus of its efforts will be on highlighting Formula E's position as a high-performance, city-center, sustainable racing series and its relevance to the future of mobility. The ID Agency's roster also includes Bridgestone, El Pollo Loco, Hot Wheels, Neft Vodka, Formula DRIFT and PUMA.